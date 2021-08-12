हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayodhya

21 kg silver swing installed for Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Jhula Utsav in Ayodhya is celebrated traditionally on the fifth day of the Shravan month every year. 

ANI photo

AYODHYA: To celebrate Shravan Jhula Utsav, a silver Jhula (swing) has been installed for seating Lord Ram at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. 

"In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula.

Now this 21 kg Silver Jhula has been put in the seva of Bhagwan," tweeted the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

