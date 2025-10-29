RAIPUR: In a breakthrough in Chhattisgarh's "anti-Naxal" campaign, 21 Maoists active in North Bastar surrendered to the police on Wednesday, handing over 18 weapons. The surrender ceremony, held at Junglewar College, was marked by a symbolic red-carpet welcome, underscoring the state's shift in strategy towards rehabilitation and reintegration.

Bastar Inspector General of Police Sundarraj personally welcomed the surrendered cadres into the mainstream, presenting each with a copy of the Constitution, a gesture aimed at reaffirming their place in a democratic society.

IGP Sundaraj told IANS, "Today, in the northern sub-divisional area of Kanker district, including the Utter Bastar region and Keskel division, a total of 21 Naxalites surrendered. They included 13 female and eight male Naxalites, along with 18 weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS, SLRs, and other firearms. We and various sections of society welcome them; we again appeal to all remaining Maoist cadres to come back to the mainstream and join the development activities. We will give them protection according to policy, but if they do not lay down weapons, they will have to face the forces."

The move is part of a broader policy pivot this month, where the police have prioritised surrender over armed encounters, sending a clear message: those willing to renounce violence will be embraced, while those who resist will face the full force of the law. The impact of this revised approach has been swift and significant.

Earlier this month, 208 Maoists surrendered in Jagdalpur, bringing with them 109 weapons.

Today's surrender in Kanker district involved two area committees laying down arms together, further signalling a weakening of the insurgent grip in the region.

IGP Sundarraj highlighted the dramatic decline in the Maoist leadership structure. "There was a time when the Politburo and Central Committee had 45 members. By early 2025, that number had dropped to 18. Now, only 6 to 7 remain, hiding in the forests of South Bastar," he said.

He urged those still in hiding to surrender while there is time, warning that security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), are fully prepared to neutralise any remaining threats.

The surrender of these 21 Maoists is not just a tactical win but a symbolic moment in the long-standing battle against left-wing extremism.

It reflects a growing disillusionment within the ranks and a willingness to return to civil life.

Authorities believe that sustained pressure, combined with humane outreach, is gradually dismantling the ideological and operational framework of the movement.

As the campaign continues, the administration remains committed to balancing firmness with compassion - offering a path back to peace for those ready to walk away from violence.

The red carpet laid out is more than ceremonial; it's a signpost to a future where guns give way to governance.