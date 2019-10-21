close

Uttarakhand

21-year-old Ragini Arya becomes youngest candidate to win Uttarakhand Panchayat election

Arya won the election with a margin of 383 votes defeating her rival candidates.

21-year-old Ragini Arya becomes youngest candidate to win Uttarakhand Panchayat election

Haldwani: 21-year-old Ragini Arya on Monday became the youngest candidate to win the District Panchayat election in Uttarakhand. The news of her victory came after the result was declared by the State election commission on Monday. Notably, Arya was the youngest candidate to contest the recently held Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand.

She defeating her nearest rival candidate by a margin of 383 votes. Arya recently completed her graduation from Sociology and now she will be serving as a District Panchayat leader.

Uttrakhand went for a three-phased Panchayat election in 12 districts the results of which were declared on Monday.

