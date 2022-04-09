New Delhi: A 21-year-old Indian boy studying in Canada was shot dead in Toronto on Thursday, Toronto Police said on Friday (April 8, 2022). The police informed that Kartik Vasudev was shot at the Glen Road entrance of Sherbourne Subway Station and had received medical attention by an off-duty paramedic.

"The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the police said in a statement.

Homicide #19/2022, Sherbourne Subway Station, Kartik Vasudev, 21, https://t.co/1rje1tLTwH — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 8, 2022

A first-semester Marketing Management student at Seneca College in Toronto, Kartik was reportedly shot and killed while he was on his way to the Mexican restaurant where he worked.

The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student. Our thoughts are with Mr. Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees. — Seneca College (@SenecaCollege) April 8, 2022

Reacting to the news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he is "grieved by this tragic incident".

"Deepest condolences to the family," he tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Toronto said that they are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/guG7xMwEMt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2022

The student's family is said to be based in the Sahibabad area of ​​Ghaziabad.

