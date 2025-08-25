21-Year-Old Jumps Off Yamuna Bridge After Alleged Argument With Sister On Video Call- Search Underway

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man allegedly jumped off the Yamuna bridge during a video call with his sister late on Sunday night, sparking a massive search and rescue operation by police and emergency teams. The shocking incident was reported to the Sunlight Colony police station around 11:22 pm through a PCR call made by his sister.

As soon as police and PCR personnel reached the spot, they found a motorcycle and a mobile phone left behind on the bridge, pointing to a possible suicide attempt. The caller, identified as Suman, his sister, daughter of Bal Kishan from Bihar, she is currently preparing for the Civil Services aspirant lives in Karol Bagh, She too rushed to the location shortly after the call.

During the questioning, Suman told police that her brother, Rithik, had been staying with her for the past few months and he was looking for a job. She revealed that he had been struggling with depression for two to three months after a breakup with his girlfriend. On the night of the incident, both Rithik and Suman had an argument over a video call, after which Rithik, in a moment of frustration, allegedly jumped into the river.

Incidents like this highlight how personal struggles and emotional pain can sometimes push young people to take extreme steps. It also reflects the silent battle many face while coping with stress, relationships, or the pressures of life.

A missing person’s complaint has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station. Soon after the incident was reported, the police alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Within 20 minutes, an NDRF motorboat team arrived and began combing the river, supported by fire tenders and DDMA personnel.

The search continued throughout the night and was still underway at the time of reporting, though the victim had not yet been found.

(Source: ANI)