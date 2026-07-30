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  • /215 Academics slam Priyanka Gandhi's 'cow urine' remark on IIT professor Kamakoti

215 Academics slam Priyanka Gandhi's 'cow urine' remark on IIT professor Kamakoti

More than 200 vice-chancellors and academics issued an open letter criticising Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her remarks about IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, calling them an attack on academic scholarship.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
215 Academics slam Priyanka Gandhi's 'cow urine' remark on IIT professor Kamakoti
Image Credit: ANI

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