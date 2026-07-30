Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments about IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, a member of the newly constituted task force on examination reforms, have prompted an open letter signed by more than 200 vice-chancellors, former vice-chancellors, and academics. The letter condemns her for undermining the academic credentials of a distinguished scientist.
"We write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert'. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterization raises concerns that go far beyond one individual," the open letter said.
"To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels," they said in the three-page open letter.
Professor Kamakoti heads one of India’s leading institutions of science and technology. He holds M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras, has authored more than 150 research papers, and has participated in over 50 research and development projects.
"He has several honours and accolades to his name, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award. He has been the guiding force behind India's first industry grade microprocessor. Needless to say, he is one of the top tech brains of the country," the letter said.
The open letter, bearing the signatures of 215 individuals, observed that history demonstrates how notions once dismissed as implausible later received scientific confirmation, whereas numerous widely held beliefs were subsequently abandoned.
"Equally troubling is the message such remarks send to India's academic and research community. Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself."
Priyanka Gandhi made the comments in her speech on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. While she named no individual, the remarks were widely interpreted as referring to Kamakoti.
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