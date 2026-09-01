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A ticking time bomb? 219 glaciers across 71.7 sq km – why scientists warn of looming danger in Uttarakhand

Researchers say monitoring these ice formations can help improve disaster planning in the region.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
A ticking time bomb? 219 glaciers across 71.7 sq km – why scientists warn of looming danger in Uttarakhand
Image Credit: (Photo: Meta)

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A ticking time bomb? 219 glaciers across 71.7 sq km – why scientists warn of looming danger in Uttarakhand
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