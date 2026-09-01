/A ticking time bomb? 219 glaciers across 71.7 sq km – why scientists warn of looming danger in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: A new scientific study has identified 219 hanging glaciers in Uttarakhand’s Alaknanda basin, with a large amount of ice sitting in unstable conditions on steep mountain slopes. Researchers say rising temperatures in the Himalayas are increasing the chances of sudden ice break-offs from these glaciers.
The findings were published in April 2026 in the journal Natural Hazards in a research paper titled ‘Basin-scale inventory and exposure assessment of hanging glaciers, Central Himalaya’. The study looks at the Garhwal Himalayas and provides a basin-level assessment of hanging glaciers in the Alaknanda basin, an area where such glaciers have not been studied in detail at this scale.
The researchers found that temperatures in the region are rising faster than average temperatures elsewhere. This warming is affecting glaciers and the frozen ground around them, making some high-altitude ice formations more unstable.
“Himalayan glaciers increasingly exhibit geometric and dynamic instability under rapid warming and climate variability. This instability has led to the development of hanging glaciers on steep slopes, which pose significant risk of ice break-offs with severe downstream impacts,” the researchers said in the study.
They also said hanging glaciers have been studied extensively in the Alps, while basin-scale assessments in the Himalayas have been more limited.
Using the GlabTop2 model, the researchers identified 219 hanging glaciers across the Alaknanda basin. These glaciers cover a total area of 71.7 ± 3.5 square kilometres.
The estimated total ice volume of the glaciers is 2.39 ± 0.42 cubic kilometres. Of this, around 0.74 ± 0.14 cubic kilometres is classified as hanging ice mass. That means roughly one-third of the total estimated ice volume is made up of hanging ice.
Hanging glaciers form on steep mountain slopes and may join the surrounding mountain terrain through relatively narrow sections of ice. When parts of these glaciers break away, large quantities of ice can move downhill at high speed. Such ice falls can also affect snow, rock and water in the valleys below.
The location of these glaciers makes their monitoring particularly important. The Alaknanda basin has steep terrain, deep valleys and several settlements and infrastructure projects downstream. A sudden release of ice from a high-altitude glacier can send material towards lower areas and affect rivers and other parts of the valley.
The study says rising temperatures are changing the condition of Himalayan glaciers. Warmer conditions can increase glacier melt and affect the stability of ice and frozen ground at high elevations.
According to author of the study, Ashim Sattar, who is aaan assistant professor at IIT Bhubaneswar, climate change is having a major impact on a large part of the Himalayan region. “We have said in our study that 219 ‘hanging glaciers’ have formed in Uttarakhand. This is one of the first inventories of hanging glaciers in Uttarakhand,” he said.
The inventory gives researchers a clearer picture of where these glaciers are located and how much ice they contain. Such information can help identify areas that need closer observation, especially as temperatures continue to rise.
The study also adds to the increasing research on how climate change is affecting the high Himalayas. Glaciers in the region are exposed to changing temperatures, different snowfall patterns and changes in the conditions that hold ice and rock together on steep slopes.
Uttarakhand needs regular monitoring of vulnerable glaciers as part of disaster planning. Tracking glacier size, ice volume and slope conditions can help authorities identify areas where sudden ice falls could threaten communities further down the valley.
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