/KTR, Harish Rao among 22 BRS lawmakers suspended for remainder of Telangana monsoon session

Twenty-two legislators of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been debarred from attending the Telangana Assembly for the rest of the term of the monsoon session for the disruption of the proceedings by rushing to the well and raising slogans. The punitive action was taken on Wednesday following the refusal by the opposition legislators to heed the repeated calls of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and the government representatives to vacate the well.
The matter came to the boiling point owing to the demand to discuss the police highhandedness issue related to the BRS women MLAs and the attacks made against the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The working president of BRS K T Rama Rao moved for an adjournment motion regarding the police highhandedness issue raised days back and also the remarks against the party leadership.
Defying Speaker requests: Defying the Chair despite repeated requests made by the Speaker, the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and the Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, BRS legislators charged into the well of the House making slogans.
Speaker's assurances: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar assured that he would go through all the formal written submissions made on the issues raised by the opposition, but the lawmakers failed to relent.
The Cabinet members harshly criticized the actions of the opposition, mentioning the previous instances of protest and allegations of caste discrimination.
Well-wishes from ruling party: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka on record expressed well-wishes of the ruling Congress leaders for KCR, wishing him a long and healthy political life.
Regarding purification ceremonies: Vikramarka referred to media reports regarding the conduct of purification ceremonies by BRS leaders near the farmhouse of KCR after the protests made by Dalits against the allegations made by the BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan against the Speaker.
Defending self-respect: Claiming that the ruling side would not take any more insults, the discussion revolved around self-respect of the institution as well as the chair.
Since there are 37 members in total BRS strength in the 119-member assembly, the mass suspension will leave more than half of the party strength suspended during the rest of the session period.
Key leaders penalised: The suspension order targets high-profile figures, including K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabita Indra Reddy, and Vemula Prashant Reddy.
Formal motion: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu moved the formal suspension motion, which was immediately enacted by the chair following unyielding disruptions.
Remaining roster: The sweeping measure benches over half of the opposition bench, drastically altering the floor dynamic for upcoming legislative business.
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