/KTR, Harish Rao among 22 BRS lawmakers suspended for remainder of Telangana monsoon session

Twenty-two legislators of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been debarred from attending the Telangana Assembly for the rest of the term of the monsoon session for the disruption of the proceedings by rushing to the well and raising slogans. The punitive action was taken on Wednesday following the refusal by the opposition legislators to heed the repeated calls of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and the government representatives to vacate the well.