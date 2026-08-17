/22 death sentences in 4 months, 35 so far, 1 judge: Who is Ravi Kumar Diwakar

New Delhi: Muzaffarnagar Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar has come into the spotlight again after sentencing 22 convicts to death in 10 separate cases since April.
The latest cases have taken his total number of death sentences to 35. He had previously handed down 13 death sentences while serving as a judge in Bareilly.
The cases before him have involved serious crimes, including murder, robbery and killings committed during other offences.
In Muzaffarnagar, Judge Kumar sentenced three convicts to death on April 6 in the murder of advocate Sameer Saifi.
On April 28, four people were sentenced to death for the killing of four members of a family, including a woman and her three sons.
He sentenced one convict to death on May 30 and two others on June 20.
The death sentences continued through July. One convict was sentenced to death on July 2, two on July 6 and four on July 17.
In August, he sentenced one convict to death on August 12 and four more on August 13.
These cases add up to 22 death sentences in four months.
The cases include several serious crimes. One involved the killing of a Home Guard personnel while he was on duty in 2020. Another case concerned the killing of people after a highway robbery in 2011. Four convicts in that case were sentenced to death last month.
During his earlier posting in Bareilly, Judge Kumar had also delivered death sentences in major criminal cases.
In a 2014 triple-murder and robbery case, he sentenced eight members of the Chhimaar Hasan gang to death.
The number of death sentences delivered by a single judge in such a short period has also raised questions about the application of the "rarest of rare" standard, under which the death penalty is meant to be imposed only in exceptionally grave cases.
He first became widely known in 2022 when he was serving as a civil judge (senior division) in Varanasi and ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The case followed a petition by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship at the Shringar Gauri site in the complex.
During the survey on May 16, 2022, a structure was found in the wuzukhana (place inside a mosque designated for ablution) area. The Hindu petitioners described it as a Shivling, while the Anjuman Islamia Masajid (which manages the mosque) disputed that claim. The area was subsequently sealed.
The Supreme Court later transferred the matter to the Varanasi district judge's court.
Judge Ravi Kumar has served in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Badaun, Varanasi, Bareilly and Chitrakoot.
He took charge in Muzaffarnagar on November 29, 2025.
His involvement in the Gyanvapi case also resulted in increased security around him.
In June 2022, he told the police that he had received a threatening letter allegedly sent in the name of the “Islamic Aagaz Movement”. The cops subsequently reviewed his security arrangements.
During his posting in Chitrakoot in 2025, he again sought additional security for his residence, citing threats over the Gyanvapi case.
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