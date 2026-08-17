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22 death sentences in 4 months, 35 so far, 1 judge: Who is Ravi Kumar Diwakar

He grabbed headlines after ordering a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in 2022.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
22 death sentences in 4 months, 35 so far, 1 judge: Who is Ravi Kumar Diwakar
Image Credit: Ravi Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: X/@DiwakarJudge)

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