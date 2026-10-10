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22 Indians onboard Panama-flagged oil tanker safe after attack at Sharjah Anchorage: Union Minister Sonowal

On Oct 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals onboard came under drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. 

Published: Oct 10, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
22 Indians onboard Panama-flagged oil tanker safe after attack at Sharjah Anchorage: Union Minister Sonowal
Image Credit: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (IANS)

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