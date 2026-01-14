Advertisement
NewsIndia22 Killed And Dozens Injured, Freak Crane Collapse Derails Train In Thailand
THAILAND

22 Killed And Dozens Injured, Freak Crane Collapse Derails Train In Thailand

A crane collapsed onto a moving train in Thailand, derailing it and killing at least 22 people while injuring more than 30 others.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
22 Killed And Dozens Injured, Freak Crane Collapse Derails Train In ThailandScreen Grab: ( X )

Crane collapse Thailand: At least 22 people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured after a passenger train travelling from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeast was derailed when a construction crane collapsed onto one of its coaches, police said.

As per the reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, around 230 km northeast of the capital. Confirming the toll, local police chief Thatchapon Chinnawong told AFP that 22 fatalities had been recorded, with dozens more sustaining injuries.

The train was en route to Ubon Ratchathani when the accident took place. Local media reports said the crane, which was being used at a high-speed rail construction site, toppled onto the moving train, triggering the derailment.

The impact also caused a brief fire, which was later brought under control. Videos shared on social media showed rescue teams cutting through the mangled coaches to reach trapped passengers. Police said emergency operations were ongoing at the site. 

