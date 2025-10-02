22-Year-Old IIT Kanpur Student Found Dead In Hostel After Peers Report Foul Smell

In a shocking incident, a final-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday morning, days after he was last seen by his classmates. The student, identified as 22-year-old Dheeraj from Mahendragarh in Haryana, was pursuing a degree in electrical engineering, reported by The Times of India.

According to reports, his peers had not seen him since Sunday night. On Wednesday, students from a nearby room complained of a foul smell, prompting hostel authorities and security staff to check his room. When he did not respond, the police were called. The door was broken open, and his body was discovered inside.