22-year-old killed for provocative WhatsApp status message in Pune

Representational Image

Pune: A 22-year-old youth was killed in Wadgaon Maval area of Pune district on Friday night for having a provocative WhatsApp status message, police said on Sunday (May 24).

Yash Awale was killed in Takwe village while out on a walk and seven people have been arrested in connection with the crime, an official said.

"At around 10:15pm, seven to eight people came on three motorcycles and four of them attacked Awale on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. We have arrested seven people in the 19-23 age group for the crime on Saturday," he said.

The Wadgaon Maval police station official said the accused and the deceased have previous enmity.

"Apparently, the deceased kept a provocative status message on WhatsApp which irked the accused and the murder could be a result of this. We are probing all angles including this one,' he added. 

