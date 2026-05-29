22-year-old newlywed woman found dead in Jharkhand; husband and in-laws absconding

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Friday, with her husband and in-laws nowhere to be found, prompting her family to stage a protest at the scene and allege she had been killed.

Kajal Khatun, who had married Ayan Ansari just two months ago, was discovered lying dead on a bed in a locked room in Bagro village under the Domchanch police station limits. Her family had rushed to the house after Ansari called them in the morning to say she had suddenly fallen ill. When they arrived, they found Kajal dead and the entire household deserted.

Her family wasted no time in pointing fingers, alleging that Kajal had been subjected to harassment from the day she entered the house and that her in-laws were responsible for her death. With her husband and his family having gone missing, tension has gripped the village and the surrounding areas.

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A police team from Domchanch reached the spot shortly after being informed and began an investigation. Koderma SDPO Pramod Keshari also visited the scene and spoke directly with the victim's family, assuring them of a fair probe and justice. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for a postmortem examination, with police saying the exact cause of death will only be confirmed once that report is received.

Efforts are underway to trace Ansari and the other absconding members of his family. Police said all angles are being investigated and that no one will be spared.

(With IANS inputs)