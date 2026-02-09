2200 KMPH speed, 1900 KM strike range, blinds enemy radar before attack – meet India’s Rafale F4

New Delhi: India is preparing to strengthen its Air Force with the latest Rafale F4 fighter jets to ensure that no threat can approach within 1,900 kilometres. The jets can reach speeds of up to 2,200 kilometres per hour and have the capability to blind enemy radars before launching attacks.

New Delhi is moving quickly to pair its own indigenous fighter jets with world-class combat aircraft to face challenges from both China and Pakistan. During Operation Sindoor, the coordination between Beijing and Islamabad became clearly visible.

Efforts to enhance the nation’s aerial strength continue without pause. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is developing fighter jets under the Tejas series, while the ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is focussed on creating a fifth-generation fighter using domestic technology.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These projects are expected to start showing results by 2028. Delays in the delivery of Tejas jets have increased concerns for the Air Force. In response, India is considering purchasing 114 additional Rafale jets from France. During French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India, officials aimed to finalise a deal worth over Rs 3 lakh crore.

The country has already acquired 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and ordered 36 Marine Rafales for the Navy. The proposed purchase of 114 more fighter jets would bring the fleet to a new level.

At present, it operates the Rafale F3R version. The next purchase will include the more advanced Rafale F4 jets, with plans to upgrade the existing F3R fleet to the F4 standard. Once the deal is finalised, India’s air power in South Asia will see a major shift. The upgraded F4 comes with advanced weapons systems and radar, enabling the jets to blind enemy aircraft and destroy them efficiently.

Developed by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale F4 represents a leap in 4.5-generation fighter technology. It features advanced avionics, sensors, network-centric capabilities and modern weapons systems, making it a strong bridge to future fifth-generation platforms. India is exploring options to add this version to its Air Force fleet, joining France and the UAE in operating the advanced variant.

The Rafale F4 offers enhanced connectivity and performance under various conditions. It has a state-of-the-art satellite communication system, secure data links and AI-based decision support to provide pilots with precise real-time information. The network-centric operations allow the jet to fight along with other aircraft, drones and ground systems in full coordination.

The Thales RBE2 AESA radar in the F4 has improved long-range target detection and tracking, and the upgraded SPECTRA electronic warfare suite increases protection from enemy radars and missile threats. This system warns pilots of dangers in advance and ensures aircraft safety through electronic countermeasures.

The Rafale F4 offers multiple upgrades compared to the F3R. The avionics and sensors have been enhanced with more sensitive systems and a stronger electronic warfare setup. Network-centric warfare capability allows real-time sharing of information with other jets, drones and ground systems. The weapons systems now include upgraded MICA NG air-to-air missiles, advanced smart bombs and stand-off weapons, increasing strike and air defense efficiency. Predictive maintenance and digital logistics support improve availability and reduce upkeep costs. The modular design allows future upgrades to weapons and sensors easily.

The Rafale F4 also includes the SCALP stealth cruise missile, AASM Hammer precision-guided bombs and the Scorpion helmet-mounted display for faster target locking. It uses twin Snecma M88 engines for high-speed and reliable performance.

The UAE has placed the largest order of 80 Rafale F4 jets, while the French Navy plans to upgrade its carrier-based Rafales to the F4 standard for relevance over the next 10-15 years.

India is presently operating Rafale F3R jets and is evaluating the purchase of 114 multi-role jets, including F4s. The plan includes local assembly and integration of domestic systems to strengthen the Make in India initiative.

Experts say the F4 is more than a fighter jet. It is part of future combat systems that is able to work with networked platforms and unmanned drones. It is taking India closer to fifth-generation capabilities.

The Rafale F4 stands out for its advanced avionics and radar, satellite connectivity, AI support for pilot decisions, modern weapon systems, advanced self-protection with SPECTRA electronic warfare and reliable engines.

Dassault is already working on the next F5 standard, which will include more automated capabilities and drone teaming. For now, the Rafale F4 is emerging as a strong contender in the global fighter market, drawing attention from India and other nations with its cutting-edge technology, multi-role capability and networked combat operations.