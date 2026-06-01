23-year-old Delhi woman dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment and physical abuse

A 23-year-old woman from Delhi's Jaitpur area was found hanging inside her room on Monday, with her family alleging she had been driven to her death by relentless dowry harassment, physical abuse and the trauma of discovering her husband's affair. The deceased, identified as Roshni, had reportedly been subjected to sustained pressure from her husband and in-laws since her marriage.

Her family alleged the demands for money were ongoing, with one particularly troubling incident involving her husband asking for funds, claiming his mother needed cancer treatment. Despite their own financial difficulties, Roshni's father arranged and handed over the money.

The situation deteriorated further when Roshni discovered her husband was involved with another woman. When she confronted him, she was allegedly assaulted. Alarmed by what was happening, her relatives removed her from the matrimonial home and kept her with them for a period. Her husband subsequently apologised and gave assurances that the abuse would stop. Roshni returned home on that basis.

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Shortly after her return, the family received the news that she had been found hanging in her room. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Delhi Police have registered a case under sections related to dowry harassment and anti-dowry legislation, with an investigation now underway.

A pattern that refuses to stop

Roshni's death is not an isolated case. On 18 May, 28-year-old Veena Kumari died in suspicious circumstances in Delhi's Inderpuri area. Her husband, Raju Singh, claimed she fell from the roof of a three-storey building. Her family rejected that account entirely, alleging dowry harassment and physical abuse.

Veena had married Raju Singh a little over three years ago, and the couple had moved from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in mid-2023. They had a six-month-old son. Her brother alleged that the in-laws had been unhappy with the dowry provided at the time of marriage and had been demanding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. According to him, Veena had silently endured the harassment for a long time and had repeatedly discouraged her family from going to the police. That case is also under investigation.

Two young women dead within weeks, both from the same city, both with families pointing to the same cause, the cases have cast a sharp light on the persistence of dowry-related abuse in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

(With IANS inputs)