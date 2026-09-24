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230 mm rain, 1,500 evacuated: What Cyclone Arnab has done to Odisha so far

The IMD expects it to maintain deep-depression intensity for around 12 hours before moving north-northwestwards and weakening during the following 24 hours.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
230 mm rain, 1,500 evacuated: What Cyclone Arnab has done to Odisha so far

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