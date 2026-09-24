/230 mm rain, 1,500 evacuated: What Cyclone Arnab has done to Odisha so far

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system crossed close to southwest of Kalingapatnam around 1 am with maximum sustained winds of 55-65 kmph and gusts reaching 75 kmph. It then moved west-northwestwards over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD expects it to maintain deep-depression intensity for around 12 hours before moving north-northwestwards and weakening during the following 24 hours.