/230 mm rain, 1,500 evacuated: What Cyclone Arnab has done to Odisha so far

New Delhi: Cyclone Arnab alert in Odisha has intensified after the deep depression crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast early Thursday (September 24). The system brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, with four Odisha districts under a red warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather system crossed close to southwest of Kalingapatnam around 1 am with maximum sustained winds of 55-65 kmph and gusts reaching 75 kmph. It then moved west-northwestwards over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD expects it to maintain deep-depression intensity for around 12 hours before moving north-northwestwards and weakening during the following 24 hours.
The immediate threat in Odisha is heavy rainfall, flooding and local damage. Several districts are under red warning as the system moved inland.
The state recorded widespread rainfall during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. Thirty-five locations recorded 7 cm to 12 cm of precipitation, while 10 locations received 12 cm to 20 cm.
Similiguda in Koraput recorded 230 mm of rain and made it one of the worst-hit locations.
The IMD has issued a red warning for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in these districts, with isolated extremely heavy rain also possible.
Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Balangir and Nuapada are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The weather office had warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of south Odisha as the deep depression approached the coast. Its coastal bulletin had also warned of very rough to high seas along the south Odisha coast.
Odisha authorities stepped up evacuation in vulnerable areas before the system crossed the coast.
Around 1,500 people were evacuated from Gajapati district, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said. District officials were instructed to move people from vulnerable villages before floodwater reached them.
“1,500 people have been evacuated. We have directed the district administration to be vigilant and ensure that no person is trapped in floodwater,” he said.
He said medicines, including anti-venom medicines, had been kept available in vulnerable areas.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the situation at he Lok Seva Bhawan and directed officials to maintain the highest level of preparedness. The state administration has set a “zero casualty” target.
Ministers have also been assigned to affected districts. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ravi Narayan Nayak was assigned Koraput, while Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokulanand Mallick was assigned Gajapati. MLAs in Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Koraput were asked to monitor conditions on the ground.
It was among the districts under the red warning. The administration had prepared for heavy rain from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke said Khairput had received more than 60 mm of rain and Mathili more than 80 mm. He warned that the pause in rainfall during the day could be temporary.
The district has also faced flooding at four bridges two weeks earlier. Barricades are placed near three to four vulnerable bridges, while around 220 JCB machines are deployed to clear roads and deal with possible landslides.
Shelters have been kept ready with dry rations and cooked food. Schools and Anganwadis are closed and government leave is cancelled in the district. Two ODRAF teams from Koraput are deployed in Mathili, Govindpalli and Kalimela.
Heavy rain and gusty winds also affected Balasore.
Trees fell at several locations, including Mankeswar, Sahadevkhunta and Raja Bagicha. Fire services deployed rescue boats, outboard motor boats, tree-cutting equipment and backup power across the district.
A house collapsed in Remuna, killing one person and injuring a child. The injured child was taken for treatment.
The Balasore fire services have put all 12 fire stations on high alert. Each station is equipped with a boat, while four additional boats were kept on standby.
Fire Officer Ajay Barad said that teams were carrying out clearance work at locations where trees had fallen and were prepared for further rescue operations.
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam district is monitoring the situation after the landfall.
Collector Swapnil Dinakar said a red alert was continuing in the district. Ten coastal mandals were being watched for the impact of heavy rain and strong winds.
The administration has moved precautionary measures into coastal villages and kept cyclone shelters and rehabilitation centres ready. Residents have been advised against staying in weak or thatched houses and under unsafe roofs.
Fifty-three villages in the Nagavali and Vamsadhara river basins are being monitored because of the possibility of flooding.
District and mandal control rooms are operating round the clock. Health and revenue officials have also been placed on alert.
Andhra Pradesh's Real Time Governance Society is tracking the system through its command and control centre. Officials are monitoring rainfall, wind conditions and the movement of the deep depression.
Mobile alerts are being sent to residents, while information is being shared with district administrations and field-level officials.
Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has also directed power utilities to operate on round-the-clock alert and take steps to maintain electricity supply.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed district collectors and officials to maintain vigilance and warn people living in vulnerable areas.
The IMD's latest forecast puts the weather system over north coastal Andhra Pradesh after landfall. It is expected to move northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then turn north-northwestwards, with gradual weakening expected over the following 24 hours.
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