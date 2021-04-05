24-year old woman allegedly stripped naked, beaten up by in-laws over dowry

New Delhi: A 24-year old Odisha woman has been allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by her in-laws for not being able to fulfil their dowry demands, reported the PTI news agency.

The incident took place in Odisha's Kendrapara district and has been reportedly caught on camera.

"The woman's uncle has filed a complaint with the local police station, following which a probe has been launched in the matter," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

He added that some locals in the Koruk village had tried to intervene to rescue the woman, but her family members did not listen to any of their requests.

"The woman's statement has been recorded," the police officer stated and added that her in-laws have fled the village and a special police team has been constituted to hunt down the offenders.