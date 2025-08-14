24-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By Four, Including A Woman, In Delhi’s Civil Lines

Delhi Gang Rape: A 24-year-old woman from Tilak Nagar was allegedly gang-raped by a group of people, including a woman, in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place after the victim was invited to a party at a friend's residence on Sunday night.

Police said that the victim went to the location with her sister and reported the incident to police 13-14 hours later. The facts are currently being verified, they said.

According to police, the victim alleged that upon arrival, she found four men at the house in addition to her friend. She claimed that something was mixed into her drink, rendering her unconscious.

The group then allegedly took her to the bathroom, where the men gang-raped her and recorded a video of the act, she told the police.

The accused reportedly threatened to release the video on social media if she informed anyone about the incident. The victim was later dropped outside her house, police said.

She reached Civil Lines police station on Monday and lodged a complaint. After recording her statement and conducting a medical examination, an FIR was registered.

"The accused are currently being traced, and CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify them," they added.

More details are awaited.