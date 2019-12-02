हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

25 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains forced Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to call a meeting of officials at the state secretariat to review relief and rescue efforts.

25 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A total of 25 persons died in various rain-related incidents across Tamil Nadu in the past four days, including 17 persons in house collapses near Coimbatore, the state government said on Monday.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting of officials at the state secretariat to review relief and rescue efforts and the precautionary steps to be taken.

In a statement issued here, the government said a solatium of Rs 4 lakh will be paid from the Disaster Relief Fund to the families of the people who died in the collapse of houses near Coimbatore.

According to the police, at around 5.30 a.m., a 20-foot wall fell on four houses, resulting in their collapse and killing the sleeping occupants.

Police and fire service officials removed the debris and recovered the bodies which have been sent for post-mortem.

The statement said apart from the 17 persons who died in the house collapse, eight other persons lost their lives between November 29 to December 1 and eight were injured.

The government said 58 livestock died due to rains, while 1,305 thatched huts and 465 tiled houses were also damaged and compensation will be paid to all the affected.

For farmers whose crops were damaged, the government said that compensation from crop insurers would be secured while financial assistance will first be provided out of Disaster Relief Fund.

According to the government, 805 persons were housed in four relief camps in Cuddalore, 73 in two camps in Tuticorin and 38 in two camps in Tirunelveli.

Tamil Nadu Rainfall Rains
