OPERATION SINDOOR

'25 Minutes, 9 Terror Sites': Indian Army Says 'Operation Sindoor' Was 'Measured, Non-Escalatory' Strike

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Wednesday briefed the media about the Operation Sindoor. Foreign Secretary Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Vikram Misri further added that India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he added.

