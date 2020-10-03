हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

25 states/UTs report fall in active COVID-19 cases in last week: Health Ministry

Atleast 25 states and union territories (UTs) have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

25 states/UTs report fall in active COVID-19 cases in last week: Health Ministry
File photo

New Delhi: Atleast 25 states and union territories (UTs) have reported a fall in the number of active cases during the last week, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The Ministry in a tweet wrote: "25 States/UTs have reported a fall in the number of Active Cases during the last week. Higher number of daily recoveries and persistently regressing fatality rate are leading to the lower number of active cases on a daily basis."

At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs, it said on Friday.

Maharashtra is leading the states` tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases, the government informed, adding that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country.

While India`s COVID-19 tally on Friday touched 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths.

The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured cases and 99,773 deaths, according to the MoHFW.

