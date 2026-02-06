NewsIndia25-Year-old biker dies after falling into uncovered pit in Janakpuri; Delhi Jal Board denies negligence
25-Year-old biker dies after falling into uncovered pit in Janakpuri; Delhi Jal Board denies negligence
In a tragic incident, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, a motorcyclist, died after falling into a deep pit dug for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work on Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri, West Delhi. The accident occurred late Thursday night as he was returning home from his job in Rohini.
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and are investigating all those involved in the DJB work at the site. The body and motorcycle have been recovered, and further details are being gathered.
