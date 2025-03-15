A 25-year-old man was shot dead on Friday as four assailants opened fire on him in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh before he was about to have 'sehri,' the morning meal consumed before sunrise during Ramadan.

The alarming incident where four individuals on bikes opened fire on the victim, Haris, was caught on the CCTV camera.

Haris had just returned home and was standing outside his house when the attack happened. The news agency IANS quoted police officials who said that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday in Telipada, Roravar.

When the police were informed, they reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. The body was sent for post-mortem while a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene. Also, the police are now trying to identify the assailants using the CCTV footage of the incident.

In the CCTV footage, Haris is seen standing outside his house with another man at around 3:17 am. Upon seeing two motorcycles with a pillion rider firing shots at him, Haris tried to shield himself.

The other man standing with the victim flees from the scene, while Haris, in a hurry to run away, stumbles, and one of the shooters fires twice more, causing him to collapse.

Seeing him fall, the pillion riders of both the bikes mount down, and the shooter fires again. The other shooter walks up to Haris and attempts to fire a bullet at him. He then realises that him gun is not cocked, he then adjusts it and shoots three times.

The attackers fired around half a dozen bullets and then ran away from the scene as bystanders tried to chase them. Haris was then taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to IANS, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak said, "We received information about the shooting at around 3:30 am. Haris was immediately taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries."

He added, "It appears Haris was involved in a dispute with someone, which led to the attack. However, we are questioning his family and conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the exact motive."

Furthermore, a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway into the matter.

(with IANS inputs)