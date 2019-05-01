25-year-old woman doctor found dead in Delhi, accused on the run

A 25-year-old woman doctor identified as Garima Mishra has been found dead with her throat slit in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar. Her body was discovered in her third floor flat at 11 pm on Tuesday.

Dr Garima belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and she used to live in the third floor flat with two other male doctors named Dr Chandra Prakash Verma and Dr Rakesh.

Dr Verma is absconding at the moment, while Dr Rakesh is currently being questioned by the police. The body of Dr Garima was discovered by her cousin who had come to check on her after she did not pick her phone despite repeated calls. Police said that Dr Garima was supposed to catch a bus in the morning for Gorakhpur but when she didn't pick her phone, her cousin went to her house only to find the door locked from outside.

When Dr Garima's cousin found the door locked from outside he asked the landlord to break the door and call the police. When police arrived at the scene of crime, they found a woman's body lying on the floor with her throat slit. Police said that all the three doctors were friends and Dr Garima and Dr Chandra Prakash had worked together in the past.

Talking to PTI, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said Dr Garima was allegedly killed by a male doctor, who stayed with her in the same flat.

He added that both the victim and accused were preparing for MD and it is suspected that Dr Verma fled after allegedly killing the woman. Delhi police have sent a team to Uttar Pradesh to nab Dr Verma.