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Quarter century, zero breaks: Modi marks 25 years as head of government

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating him on 25 years of continuous leadership. Titled "From Gujarat to India a development vision grows," it traces how ideas first tried in Gujarat were taken to the national level.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 10:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Quarter century, zero breaks: Modi marks 25 years as head of government

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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