/Quarter century, zero breaks: Modi marks 25 years as head of government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of government on Wednesday. The journey began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister. The day brought temple prayers, a Cabinet resolution and tributes from leaders across the country.
Modi visited the Shri Vinayak Temple in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, where he performed rituals and sought Lord Ganesha's blessings. In a post on X, he said he prayed for the happiness, prosperity and good health of his "family members across the country." He also asked that the nation keep moving ahead on the path of progress, and renewed his commitment to serve with full dedication.
आज नई दिल्ली के श्री विनायक मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। भगवान श्री गणेश से देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों की सुख-समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना की। विघ्नहर्ता की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो और देश निरंतर प्रगति के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ता रहे। https://t.co/ZPADyotAFk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating him on 25 years of continuous leadership. Titled "From Gujarat to India a development vision grows," it traces how ideas first tried in Gujarat were taken to the national level.
One example is SWAGAT, the platform through which Modi personally heard citizens' grievances. It won the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010 and later inspired PRAGATI, which brings governments together to review stalled projects and clear obstacles.
The resolution also covers climate action, yoga, millets, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the consecration of Ram Lalla, and ends with a pledge to work toward a developed, self-reliant India by 2047.
Senior ministers and chief ministers posted congratulatory messages through the day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that Modi held no elected post before 2001 and rose from party worker without a political family behind him. Union Minister Piyush Goyal described the period as one where resolve, good governance and service have gone together.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the journey that started in Gujarat had become a national movement of hope and self-reliance. Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of his state for his support and guidance.
Home Minister Amit Shah was the most detailed. For the Gujarat years, he credited Modi with rebuilding earthquake-hit Kutch, extending electricity through the Jyotigram Yojana, drawing investment through solar initiatives and Vibrant Gujarat, and achieving agricultural growth above eight per cent.
On the national record, Shah said 250 million people were lifted out of poverty.
He also cited pucca houses, health cover of up to ₹5 lakh, Ujjwala gas connections and tap water for millions of families. He pointed to progress in manufacturing, digital payments, startups, semiconductors, defence production and renewable energy, and said India had become a significant voice for peace in unstable times.
मोदी जी ने मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में भूकंप से उजड़े कच्छ का पुनर्निर्माण कर उसे एक मिसाल बनाया, ज्योतिग्राम योजना से गांव-गांव तक 24 घंटे बिजली पहुंचाई, सौर ऊर्जा और वाइब्रेंट गुजरात के माध्यम से निवेश व उद्योग को नई दिशा दी तथा 8% से अधिक कृषि विकास दर हासिल कर गुजरात में सुशासन का एक ऐसा मॉडल खड़ा किया, जो आगे चलकर पूरे देश का आधार बना। प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में इसी दृष्टि का विस्तार हुआ। अंतरिक्ष से समुद्र तक और वैश्विक मंचों से आंतरिक सुरक्षा तक भारत ने नई उपलब्धियां हासिल कीं। जन-जन के जीवन में भी बड़ा बदलाव आया—25 करोड़ लोग गरीबी से बाहर निकले और करोड़ों परिवारों को पक्के मकान, ₹5 लाख तक का स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा कवर, उज्ज्वला गैस कनेक्शन और घर-घर नल से जल पहुंचा। #25YearsOfSeva— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2026
Modi first led the BJP to a majority in the 2014 general elections and has since won three terms as Prime Minister. With three mandates in Gujarat behind him as well, the occasion was framed by his colleagues less as an ending than as a checkpoint on the way to 2047.
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