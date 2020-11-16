हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

250-300 terrorists present at launchpads along LoC: BSF

A BSF official said that the forces have been successful in thwarting attempts of infiltration of these terrorists.

File Photo
File Photo

SRINAGAR: Nearly 250-300 terrorists are active and waiting at launch pads across the border to infiltrate into Indian territories to carry out terror-related activities and disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, said Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir. 

"There are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. Our security forces have been successful in thwarting their attempts of infiltration," Mishra said on Sunday (Nov 16). 

He said that a lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties, because of the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. "Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised," said the BSF IG, on being asked if he has any message for the international community over multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on November 13. 

Earlier on November 13, three Indian soldiers were killed at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violations by the troops of the neighbouring country.

Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources said. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirBSFTerroristsTerrorismLine of control
