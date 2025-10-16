258 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh And Maharashtra In Two Days, Amit Shah Declares Naxalism Breathing Its Last

In a breakthrough in India's fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxalism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that 258 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the past two days.

Shah described the development as a "landmark day" in the country's battle against Naxalism, asserting that the menace is now "breathing its last."

As per the Home Minister, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, while 27 had laid down arms in the same state a day earlier. Another 61 cadres surrendered in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Applauding their decision to return to the mainstream, Shah said the move reflects their renewed faith in the Constitution of India. "It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to end the menace," Shah said in a post on X.

Reiterating the Centre's two-pronged policy, Shah said, "Those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces."

He once again appealed to those still active in the movement to shun violence and join the mainstream, reaffirming the government's commitment to uproot Naxalism completely by March 31, 2026.

In another post, Shah highlighted that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh--once considered strongholds of Maoist activity- have now been declared free from Naxal terror.

He noted that since the formation of the new government in Chhattisgarh in January 2024, a total of 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

"These numbers mirror the fierce resolve of our government to decimate Naxalism before March 31, 2026," Shah said.

Among those who surrendered are 10 senior Maoist operatives, including top commander Satish alias T Vasudeo Rao (CCM), Ranita (SZCM, Secretary of Maad DVC), Bhaskar (DVCM, PL 32), Nila alias Nande (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Nelnar AC), and Deepak Palo (DVCM, IC and Secretary of Indravati AC).

Rao carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, while others had bounties ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

A large cache of weapons - including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs, and .303 rifles - was also surrendered along with the cadres.

The recent wave of surrenders marks one of the most significant setbacks to Naxal insurgency in recent years and underscores the government's intensified efforts to restore peace and development in Naxal-affected regions.