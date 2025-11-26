Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989241https://zeenews.india.com/india/26-11-anniversary-president-murmu-rahul-gandhi-lead-nation-in-honouring-martyrs-shah-vows-firm-stand-against-terror-2989241.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI ATTACK

26-11 Anniversary: President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi Lead Nation In Honouring Martyrs; Shah Vows Firm Stand Against Terror

Seventeen years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, India remembers the victims and salutes the brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives. Leaders and citizens across the country paid tribute, reaffirming the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism in all forms.

Written By Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

26-11 Anniversary: President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi Lead Nation In Honouring Martyrs; Shah Vows Firm Stand Against TerrorImage: IANS/ File Photo

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 left a deep wound in India’s history, but they also showed the incredible bravery of many heroes.

According to ANI, The coordinated attack carried out by 10 terrorists stunned India and the entire world. The attackers reached Mumbai by sea on the night of November 26, 2008, and over the next four days, they targeted some of the city’s busiest locations, killing 166 people and injuring around 300. 

The terrorists deliberately chose crowded and high-profile places to cause maximum damage, including the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and Leopold Cafe, all locations are visited by foreigners and thousands of Mumbai workers. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers, opposition party leaders, and people across the country paid tribute to the civilians and security forces who sacrificed their lives.

“On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country…Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms…” says President Murmu in her X post. 

“My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and common citizens who were martyred in the dussahasi terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom”, said Rahul Gandhi in his X post. 

Amit Shah highlighted that the central government follows a strict zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. He said this policy is clear and is being recognised and appreciated around the world.

He mentioned, “On this day in 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai, committing a brutal and inhuman act. I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Mumbai terror attacks, and I offer my respects to all the people who lost their lives in this cowardly incident.” in his X post. 

“Terrorism is not a problem for just one nation, but a huge curse on the entire human race”, he added. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup mirror
Top Handy Makeup Mirrors To Shop On Amazon
Delhi Red Fort blast
Suitcase Of Death: How Delhi Blast Accused Dr Umar Moved With A Bomb Factory
Volcanic ash
How Dangerous Is Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ash That Hit India’s Airspace?
India Afghanistan
Indo–Afghan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | Analysis
arunachal pradesh india
'Arunachal Pradesh Is Inalienable Part Of India': India Tells China
Bangladesh protest
Bangladesh: Awami League Announces Protests, Demands Yunus' Resignation
Bihar Politics
Bungalow Number 10 Of Bihar: Govt Reclaims Patna's Residence From Rabri Devi
Ukraine-Russia peace deal
Ukraine Agrees To Peace Deal Framework With Russia, Talks Continue
BrahMos
World Races To Buy India's 'Unstoppable' BrahMos After Op Sindoor Success
NOTAM India
India Declares No-Fly Zone Over Bay Of Bengal - Is Something Big Coming?