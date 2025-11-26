26-11 Anniversary: President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi Lead Nation In Honouring Martyrs; Shah Vows Firm Stand Against Terror

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 left a deep wound in India’s history, but they also showed the incredible bravery of many heroes.

According to ANI, The coordinated attack carried out by 10 terrorists stunned India and the entire world. The attackers reached Mumbai by sea on the night of November 26, 2008, and over the next four days, they targeted some of the city’s busiest locations, killing 166 people and injuring around 300.

The terrorists deliberately chose crowded and high-profile places to cause maximum damage, including the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and Leopold Cafe, all locations are visited by foreigners and thousands of Mumbai workers.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers, opposition party leaders, and people across the country paid tribute to the civilians and security forces who sacrificed their lives.

“On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country…Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms…” says President Murmu in her X post.

“My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and common citizens who were martyred in the dussahasi terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. India will never forget their courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom”, said Rahul Gandhi in his X post.

मुंबई 26/11 के दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए वीर जवानों और आम नागरिकों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



Amit Shah highlighted that the central government follows a strict zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. He said this policy is clear and is being recognised and appreciated around the world.

वर्ष 2008 में आज ही के दिन आतंकियों ने मुंबई पर कायराना हमला कर वीभत्स और अमानवीय कृत्य किया। मुंबई आतंकी हमलों का डटकर सामना करते हुए अपना बलिदान देने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ और इस कायराना हमले में अपनी जान गँवाने वाले सभी लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।



He mentioned, “On this day in 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai, committing a brutal and inhuman act. I pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Mumbai terror attacks, and I offer my respects to all the people who lost their lives in this cowardly incident.” in his X post.

“Terrorism is not a problem for just one nation, but a huge curse on the entire human race”, he added.