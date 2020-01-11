हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in Northern Railways region, AQI in 'very poor' category

According to IMD, the NCR would continue to witness shallow fog in the coming days. 

26 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in Northern Railways region, AQI in &#039;very poor&#039; category
ANI photo

New Delhi: The national capital region (NCR) on Saturday witnessed shallow fog in most of the regions as Delhi recorded a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below average season. The maximum temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the NCR would continue to witness shallow fog in the coming days. According to IMD officials, the visibility in morning was up to 800 meters and humidity was 91 per cent. At least 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to one to five hours on Saturday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the 'very poor' category.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 302 on Saturday morning.

