26 glorious years of Zee News: From Kandahar till today

New Delhi: Zee News completed 26 years of stellar journalism this week. As India's first private broadcaster, the TV channel has brought news from all over the world to the drawing rooms of citizens.

The channel continues to be the most favoured news channel in the country. From the Kandahar airplane hijack till today, the channel has covered each and every significant event with utmost sincerity.

Before Zee News, the role of news dissemination was limited to the public broadcaster Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Zee News changed the way people consumed news as it went beyond the usual practice of toeing the line of the ruling party.

