TAHAWWUR RANA EXTRADITION

26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To 18-Day NIA Custody

NIA court sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18 days of custody of the NIA.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 06:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To 18-Day NIA Custody

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18 days of custody of the NIA after he arrived in India following his extradition approved by the United States Supreme court.

Earlier on Thursday, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.

