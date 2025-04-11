26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Sent To 18-Day NIA Custody
NIA court sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18 days of custody of the NIA.
A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday sent Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, to 18 days of custody of the NIA after he arrived in India following his extradition approved by the United States Supreme court.
Earlier on Thursday, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.
