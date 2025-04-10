The 2008 Mumbai terror attack plotter Tahawwur Rana has been extradited to India from the United States. While India caught one terrorist Azmal Kasab, the investigation into the case revealed that Rana was the close aide of the mastermind behind the terror attack - David Headkey. Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, faces charges related to the Mumbai attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to reports, it was David Coleman Headley who carried out multiple recces to identify targets for the LeT attack. Headley was born Daood Sayed Gilani. He is a Pakistani-American terrorist. Headley and Rana are childhood friends, and both were educated in the same military school. It was Headley who revealed Rana's role in the attack.

According to David Headley's testimony before the US Department of Justice, he attended five Lashkar-e-Taiba training camps in Pakistan between 2002 and 2005. Headley carried out surveillance in India five times between 2005 and 2008 on the instructions of LeT. In 2006, Lashkar and Headley planned to set up a base office in Mumbai for using it for surveillance purposes. For this, Headley met Tahawwur in Chicago and discussed the plan. Tahawwur was running a business named 'First World Immigration Services' at that time and the duo decided to set up one office in Mumbai to use it as a front for the possible attack.

According to reports, Tahawwur Rana instructed his employees to help Headley in obtaining a travel visa for India. Following the Mumbai attacks in late 2008 and early 2009, Headley discussed his actions with Tahawwur Rana, sharing details about the planned attack on the Danish newspaper and his upcoming trip to Denmark to conduct surveillance.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 persons were killed in the nearly 60-hour terror assault.