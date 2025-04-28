The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has extended the custody of Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused, for 12 days.

#WATCH | 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana being taken from Delhi's Patiala House Court.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court extended his custody for 12 days pic.twitter.com/Ux8l2c1AKY April 28, 2025

Rana was allegedly the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and was extradited from the United States earlier in April.

(with ANI inputs)