26/11 Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's NIA Custody Extended For 12 Days
The 26/11 Mumbai attack accused was extradited to India from the United States earlier in April.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has extended the custody of Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused, for 12 days.
#WATCH | 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana being taken from Delhi's Patiala House Court.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court extended his custody for 12 days
Rana was allegedly the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and was extradited from the United States earlier in April.
