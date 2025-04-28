Advertisement
TAHAWUUR RANA

26/11 Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana's NIA Custody Extended For 12 Days

The 26/11 Mumbai attack accused was extradited to India from the United States earlier in April. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has extended the custody of Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused, for 12 days.

Rana was allegedly the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and was extradited from the United States earlier in April. 

(with ANI inputs)

