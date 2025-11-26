Shot Five Times, Saved 150 Lives: The Untold Courage Of Ex-MARCOS Praveen Kumar Teotia In 26/11 Siege

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 remain a profound scar on India’s memory but also a testament to extraordinary courage. Among the heroes who emerged from the 60-hour siege at the Taj Mahal Hotel is former Marine Commando (MARCOS) Praveen Kumar Teotia, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his valour that night.

Despite taking five bullets, including one that damaged his right lung and another that clipped his ear, Teotia’s actions were instrumental in the rescue of approximately 150 civilians trapped in a nearby hall.

A Hail Of Bullets, A Soldier's Resolve

Teotia, who served in the elite special forces unit of the Indian Navy, was part of a two-team reinforcement that entered the Taj Hotel, joining a contingent of 24–25 commandos who breached the premises through multiple entry points.

Sustaining Injuries: Despite being severely injured—with broken ribs and a damaged lung—Teotia continued to engage the foreign terrorists. The commandos faced a perilous situation, as the terrorists had the advantage in the dark, unfamiliar rooms.

Mission First: "There was no specific thought that time except how to neutralise the terrorists and rescue innocent lives,” recounted the 40-year-old former officer, who is now practising law in Delhi.

The Rescue: His sustained engagement bought crucial time for his teammates to successfully rescue about 150 people who were sheltered in a nearby hall. He is believed to be the sole survivor of such severe lung damage from the incident.

From Kashmir Operations To The Taj Siege

MARCOS, established in 1987, is renowned for its expertise in unconventional warfare, anti-terrorism, and high-risk missions across water, air, and land.

Elite Service: Teotia served in various operations, including counter-terrorism missions in Kashmir. He recalled his anger during the Taj siege, feeling the nation was being challenged by "foreign-bred terrorists."

Post-Injury Grit: Despite the lasting physical impact of the damaged lung, Teotia remains remarkably fit and agile, actively participating in marathons—a testament to his enduring dedication.

Reporting Under Fire: The Journalist's Duty

The story of the 26/11 fightback is also marked by the unwavering dedication of civilians, including journalists like Mahrukh Inayet, who reported live from outside the besieged hotel.

Intense Coverage: Inayet maintained intensive, acute reportage for over 60 continuous hours, cementing her reputation for ground reporting "at the centre of it all."

Ignoring Crossfire: She vividly recalled lying prone on the streets with the Taj directly in front of her, ignoring the sound of bullets and crossfire after being shouted at to "duck."

The Focus: Her sole focus, she reflected, was to communicate what was happening on the ground "as calmly as I could," even though remaining calm was the hardest part of the job. The resulting images of her reporting while ignoring the danger became iconic moments in crisis reporting.

