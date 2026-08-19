/27 stab wounds, Rs 2.2 Lakh loot: Two class 10 students held for Principal’s murder in Telangana

Two Class 10 students have been detained for allegedly murdering the principal and director of their school in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police said on Wednesday. The case came to light after 49-year-old Kallu Roopa Reddy, principal and director of Nagarjuna Public School in Kondamallepally mandal, was found dead at her home on August 12. Her body had 27 stab wounds.
Police said the students allegedly killed Roopa Reddy over money, while one of them also held a grudge against her. Roopa Reddy lived with her husband, Rajender Reddy, who was in Hyderabad for work when the murder took place. The couple also owned a house in Hyderabad, where their son, Abhinav Reddy, is pursuing an engineering course.
The couple had travelled to Hyderabad for a three-day holiday. While Rajender Reddy stayed back because of work, Roopa Reddy returned alone to Kondamallepally on August 10. She attended school that day and remained there until around 6.30 pm.
She did not report to school the following day. When Rajender Reddy was unable to reach her by phone, he became concerned and contacted a police officer living near their home, asking him to check on her. The officer, accompanied by neighbours, went to the house and found Roopa Reddy dead.
The murder sparked widespread concern in the area. Police questioned more than 50 people, including Roopa Reddy’s husband, but initially found no clear lead.
A breakthrough came after investigators closely examined CCTV footage from the area around her house. The footage showed a teenager loitering near the residence.
Police picked up the suspect and questioned him. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and told investigators that money was one of the motives.
According to the police, the two students went to Roopa Reddy’s house on the night of August 11 wearing masks and hoodies. One of them entered the house and demanded money from her.
The situation turned violent when Roopa Reddy resisted. During the confrontation, the student's mask slipped off and she recognised him as one of her students. When she raised an alarm, the boy allegedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her repeatedly.
Police said the student then took Rs 2.20 lakh in cash from the house and handed Rs 40,000 to the student who had been waiting outside. The two allegedly spent part of the money at different places.
Investigators recovered Rs 1.60 lakh from one of the students. Some of the recovered currency notes reportedly had blood stains.
Police said the CCTV footage, along with the blood-stained currency, proved crucial in establishing the sequence of events and cracking the case.
Investigators also found that the student who allegedly entered the house had a personal grievance against Roopa Reddy. Police said she had earlier removed him from the school by issuing him a transfer certificate.
(With IANS inputs)
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