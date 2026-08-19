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27 stab wounds, Rs 2.2 Lakh loot: Two class 10 students held for Principal’s murder in Telangana

The couple had travelled to Hyderabad for a three-day holiday. While Rajender Reddy stayed back because of work, Roopa Reddy returned alone to Kondamallepally on August 10. She attended school that day and remained there until around 6.30 pm.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
27 stab wounds, Rs 2.2 Lakh loot: Two class 10 students held for Principal’s murder in Telangana
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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27 stab wounds, Rs 2.2 Lakh loot: Two class 10 students held for Principal’s murder in Telangana
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