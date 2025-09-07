Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956566https://zeenews.india.com/india/27-year-old-wrapper-found-intact-viral-video-sparks-fresh-alarms-on-plastic-pollution-watch-2956566.html
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

27-Year-Old Wrapper Found Intact: Viral Video Sparks Fresh Alarms On Plastic Pollution- Watch

According to the man in the video, the wrapper was unearthed during pipeline repair work. On closer inspection, he found it was a jaljeera packet dated March 1997. Remarkably, the plastic covering had remained intact even after all these years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

27-Year-Old Wrapper Found Intact: Viral Video Sparks Fresh Alarms On Plastic Pollution- WatchImage: Screen Grap/ Instagram

A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked fresh concerns over plastic use. The Instagram clip shows a man discovering an old plastic wrapper that looked almost new despite being nearly three decades old.

According to the man in the video, the wrapper was unearthed during pipeline repair work. On closer inspection, he found it was a jaljeera packet dated March 1997. Remarkably, the plastic covering had remained intact even after all these years.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, “Iss plastic ka kuch bhi nahi bigda, aaj bhi ye packet bilkul waisa hi hai. So don’t use plastic, say no to plastic.” (This plastic hasn’t deteriorated at all, even today the packet looks exactly the same. So don’t use plastic, say no to plastic).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

How People Reacted

As the video surfaced, it quickly gained significant attention, amassing millions of views, with the comment section filled with varied reactions. One user wrote, “Say no to plastic.” Another reacted humorously, saying, “Printing quality.” Some even commented, “Ye meri umar se bhi zyada purana hai” (This is older than me).

User also commented, “It has been said for many years that plastic waste is becoming a problem for the people of the earth. Plastic pollution is the most dangerous linked to our body and food ingredients. Damaging the crops. There is still time. Wake up human wake up."

(Also Read: Rs 1.8 Crore Job? The Shocking Truth Behind The Viral Video Of A Student Turned Ice Cream Vendor)

The video has gone viral on social media and grabbed attention, though we have not been able to verify its authenticity.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK