27-Year-Old Wrapper Found Intact: Viral Video Sparks Fresh Alarms On Plastic Pollution- Watch

A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked fresh concerns over plastic use. The Instagram clip shows a man discovering an old plastic wrapper that looked almost new despite being nearly three decades old.

According to the man in the video, the wrapper was unearthed during pipeline repair work. On closer inspection, he found it was a jaljeera packet dated March 1997. Remarkably, the plastic covering had remained intact even after all these years.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, “Iss plastic ka kuch bhi nahi bigda, aaj bhi ye packet bilkul waisa hi hai. So don’t use plastic, say no to plastic.” (This plastic hasn’t deteriorated at all, even today the packet looks exactly the same. So don’t use plastic, say no to plastic).

How People Reacted

As the video surfaced, it quickly gained significant attention, amassing millions of views, with the comment section filled with varied reactions. One user wrote, “Say no to plastic.” Another reacted humorously, saying, “Printing quality.” Some even commented, “Ye meri umar se bhi zyada purana hai” (This is older than me).

User also commented, “It has been said for many years that plastic waste is becoming a problem for the people of the earth. Plastic pollution is the most dangerous linked to our body and food ingredients. Damaging the crops. There is still time. Wake up human wake up."

The video has gone viral on social media and grabbed attention, though we have not been able to verify its authenticity.

