Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /274 fugitives from 36 nations brought back since 2019: MHA

274 fugitives from 36 nations brought back since 2019: MHA

The MHA said the campaign covers a wide range of cases, including terrorism, pro-Khalistan extremism, the gangster-terror nexus, narcotics trafficking, cyber fraud and fake currency.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
274 fugitives from 36 nations brought back since 2019: MHA

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
274 fugitives from 36 nations brought back since 2019: MHA
2
3
4
5