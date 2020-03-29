28-day paid leave for coronavirus COVID-19 patients; factory, shop workers to get daily wage for lockdown period in Noida, Greater Noida

In a major relief for coronavirus COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Saturday (March 28) ordered that any worker or employee infected with the deadly virus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across the two areas.

The administration also ordered all shops, industries and factories, which are closed because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers since April 14.

Talking to PTI, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has already been declared a 'disastter' by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He added that PM Modi has declared the 21-day lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"Workers and employees who are infected with COVID-19 and kept in isolation for treatment will get 28 days' paid leave. This will be done only when such patients produce a certificate of treatment to their employers upon being discharged as healthy," said the order.

"All such shops, commercial facilities and factories, which have been closed temporarily because of the order of the state government or the district administration, will provide paid leave to their workers and labourers for the duration of the closure," it added.

The order also stated that such companies must make arrangement to give wages to their workers and labourers on March 30 and 31 or April 3 and 4.

According to Singh, he has passed the order after taking into account the powers vested in him as the district magistrate under the National Disaster Management Act 2005. He stressed that any violation of this order would attract legal action against the offender. It is to be noted that the Noida administration has also passed an order asking landlords to not collect rent from their tenants for one month.