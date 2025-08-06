Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942196https://zeenews.india.com/india/28-tourists-from-kerala-missing-after-uttarakhand-cloudburst-5-dead-413-rescued-in-uttarkashi-2942196.html
NewsIndia
KERALA

28 Tourists From Kerala Missing After Uttarakhand Cloudburst; 5 Dead, 413 Rescued In Uttarkashi

A group of 28 tourists from Kerala has reportedly gone missing following a cloudburst that led to a massive landslide and flash floods in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

28 Tourists From Kerala Missing After Uttarakhand Cloudburst; 5 Dead, 413 Rescued In UttarkashiIndian Army personnel carry out rescue operations in Uttarkashi. (Photo: IANS/X/@adgpi)

A group of 28 tourists from Kerala has reportedly gone missing following a cloudburst that led to a massive landslide and flash floods in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

As per media reports the 20 of the missing individuals originally hail from Kerala but currently reside in Maharashtra. The remaining eight are from different parts of Kerala.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK