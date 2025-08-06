28 Tourists From Kerala Missing After Uttarakhand Cloudburst; 5 Dead, 413 Rescued In Uttarkashi
A group of 28 tourists from Kerala has reportedly gone missing following a cloudburst that led to a massive landslide and flash floods in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.
As per media reports the 20 of the missing individuals originally hail from Kerala but currently reside in Maharashtra. The remaining eight are from different parts of Kerala.
