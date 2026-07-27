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2,873 people with criminal records visited Jantar Mantar student protest: Delhi Police

Most of those identified were traced to North-East Delhi localities such as Seelampur, Chand Bagh and Jafrabad, as well as South-East Delhi areas including Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Okhla.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
2,873 people with criminal records visited Jantar Mantar student protest: Delhi Police
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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