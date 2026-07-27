/2,873 people with criminal records visited Jantar Mantar student protest: Delhi Police

Delhi Police have identified 2,873 people with criminal antecedents who visited the students' protest site at Jantar Mantar between July 20 and July 25, a senior police official said on Monday. According to the official, the individuals were identified using the Delhi Police's Facial Recognition System (FRS) along with other technical surveillance methods.
Most of those identified were traced to North-East Delhi localities such as Seelampur, Chand Bagh and Jafrabad, as well as South-East Delhi areas including Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Okhla.
Police are investigating whether any of these individuals were involved in the violence that erupted at Jantar Mantar and other parts of New Delhi on July 20.
The official said the identified individuals have been booked in serious criminal cases, including murder, sexual assault, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, kidnapping and robbery.
"Some of these alleged criminals came back to the Cockroach Janata Party's protest site repeatedly. These criminals have serious offences registered against them," the official said.
According to the police, at least 989 of the 2,873 people with criminal antecedents are suspected to be involved in heinous offences.
The Delhi Police's Facial Recognition System uses high-resolution cameras installed at the entry and exit points of the Jantar Mantar protest site, as well as at locations across the city, including border entry points.
The cameras were installed to monitor the protest and prevent anti-social elements from creating disturbances under the guise of participating in the students' agitation, the official said.
Images captured by the FRS cameras are matched against the Delhi Police database, which contains records of criminals, absconders, history-sheeters and Bad Characters (BCs) maintained by police stations across the city.
The presence of a large number of people with criminal records at the protest has raised suspicions among investigators that they may have been deliberately sent or mobilised to disrupt law and order. Police are also examining whether some of them were being influenced by Pakistan-based social media handles accused of spreading misinformation about the security forces in the national capital, the source added.
(With IANS inputs)
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