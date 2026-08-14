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3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, reported the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Image Credit: IANS

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3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
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