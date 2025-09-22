3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang on Monday at 3:01 AM IST, with tremors 10 km deep, the National Centre for Seismology reported. No damage has been reported yet.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang, informed the National Centre for Seismology on Monday.
According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 22-09-2025, 03:01:17 IST, Lat: 29.06 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.
