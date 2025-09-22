Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962913https://zeenews.india.com/india/3-2-magnitude-earthquake-hits-arunachal-pradeshs-upper-siang-2962913.html
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang on Monday at 3:01 AM IST, with tremors 10 km deep, the National Centre for Seismology reported. No damage has been reported yet.

|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 06:38 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang, informed the National Centre for Seismology on Monday.

According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 22-09-2025, 03:01:17 IST, Lat: 29.06 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh