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3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates; the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates that interact in active geological processes.
 

Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:19 AM IST
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar
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