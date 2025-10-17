3 Bangladeshi Nationals Killed In Tripura Were Armed Smugglers: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that three Bangladeshi nationals killed in Tripura earlier this week were armed smugglers who had illegally entered Indian territory and attacked local villagers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Bangladeshi assailants also killed one villager during the incident.

In response to media queries regarding the incident, MEA said, "We have noted that an incident in Tripura leading to the death of three Bangladesh smugglers took place on October 15, 2025, about 3 kms inside Indian territory."

He added, "A group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Bidyabil village in Indian territory. They attacked and injured local villagers with iron dahs and knives, and killed one villager, even as other villagers arrived and resisted the attackers."

(With ANI inputs)

