3 BOOKS THAT GOT ME FREE SHOPPING FOR LIFE THIS SUMMER

The Indian market is slowly but surely turning out to look identical to the American stock market and economy.

Therefore, from an Indian perspective, this becomes an excellent chance for us to learn important lessons from this opportunity and while we are at it, it is always wise to learn from history. There are a lot of things that we can learn from the U.S. market and behaviours we can emulate from the couponing culture of the U.S.

WHEN DID COUPONING TAKE OFF IN THE US?

Historians will tell you that the first coupons were issued by the Coca-Cola company and couponing began to get popular during the great depression.

Well, that’s all history. Let’s talk about a bit more recent time when couponing actually became a norm for regular Americans if they wanted to save some money. It is of course after the financial crisis of 2008 that couponing really took off in the U.S.

DOES THIS SEEM FAMILIAR FROM AN INDIAN PERSPECTIVE?

To some extent it does. Although we cannot say that the pandemic had an effect as devastating as the financial crisis, we can definitely say that the pandemic nearly caused a recession in the world economy and that also includes the Indian economy. This was followed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Therefore, this extremely volatile time for the economy thus became the most fertile time for the rise of ‘coupon culture’ in India. People began looking to find the next best ‘Ngrave Zero Promo Code’ or ‘Discount Coupon’ whenever they reached the checkout page of a shopping website.

WHY IS COUPONING RISING IN POPULARITY?

There are multiple reasons for this. One might suggest the combined effects of the pandemic and the global war and the rise in prices that subsequently led to inflation, are to blame. The reason may also be the push by companies to the couponing model and thereby increasing the popularity of the ‘coupon culture’ in India. Or it may simply be for the fact that the number of internet users in India is at a record high at the moment.

Whatever the reason may be, Indians are definitely interested in coupons.

But the challenge in India is that couponing is still quite a new phenomenon and people are still quite naïve to the subtle art of couponing. Indians follow a simple rule of thumb when it comes to couponing. They search Google for discount codes and coupons. While this can be effective at times, this is not an effective approach by a long shot.

The best approach to couponing is reading. Reading about couponing is the best way to understand the intricacies of couponing. While the couponing culture may be new to the Indian market, it is a huge industry in the U.S.

So why not learn from the best?

Here are a few books that are simple to read and understand and will give you a complete overview of couponing. You can still choose to Google to get KWFinder coupon code, or like me, spend the entire summer researching and reading about couponing and literally become somewhat of an expert in couponing and even apply this knowledge in real life.

Extreme Couponing: Learn How to Be a Savvy Shopper and Save Money... One Coupon At a Time by Joni Meyer-Crothers and Beth Adelman

This is perhaps one of the quintessential books on couponing I’ve had the pleasure of reading. This book will help you understand the basic essence of couponing and how far you can go and how far you can save with couponing.

This is not a book for the fainthearted and some of the measures mentioned in the book may sound extreme but then again, the savings that you can get after applying these tips will also be extreme.

This book provides an in-depth view of offline couponing and will help you understand all the basics and advanced methods of couponing. All the tips mentioned in the book can be applied for online shopping and will help you get set in the mentality of saving money by collecting coupons.

Pick Another Checkout Lane, Honey: Learn Coupon Strategies to Save $1000s at the Grocery Store by Joanie Demer and Heather Wheeler

If the first book was a bit too complicated for you then this is the perfect book to start your couponing adventure. This book will be quite relatable for an Indian audience as it is written from the point of view of a housewife and a mother who does the grocery shopping for her family and manages expenses.

This book is excellent for beginners and depending upon the time you spend on this book you can really start saving real money.

While the methods may seem a bit outdated and the places and references may seem alien to the Indian audience, the techniques mentioned in the book and the philosophy and the entire ethos of the book will help you learn and even be a pioneer coupon collector in the Indian market which is slowly but surely moving towards coupons.

The Coupon Mom's Guide to Cutting Your Grocery Bills in Half: The Strategic Shopping Method Proven to Slash Food and Drugstore Costs by Stephanie Nelson

This book is literally a gold mine for anyone trying to learn couponing. This book is not only an amazing treasure trove for understanding effective means of cutting down shopping bills but also helps you understand strategic shopping.

Now, what is strategic shopping?

Stephanie Nelson is the perfect person to explain her theory. She is also the perfect person to help you understand the entire world of couponing because she herself is one of the most prominent names in the couponing world and with the level of insight she provided in this book, you will surely understand a lot more than others.

These books are an excellent read for entrepreneurs who are looking to implement couponing into their promotional system. Couponing is a success story from the perspective of the coupon collector as well as from the perspective of the company.

The company gets to have endless promotions and due to the availability of coupons, companies become household names quite quickly. If you are a young entrepreneur who wants to become a trend-setter in your respective market then couponing is the way to go.

So, this was the blog on the three most influential books on couponing that I’ve read this summer. These books are perfect for the young Indian audience who are new to the amazing world of couponing. These books will help you change your perspective on shopping and saving money and I think we all can agree that we must be tight with our wallets if we are to recover from this inflation.

