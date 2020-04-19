3 brutally hacked to death by mob in Maharashtra's Palghar on suspicion of theft; 110 detained

Palghar: Three unidentified people were lynched on Thursday (April 16) allegedly by over 100 people who suspected them of theft in Gadchinchle village of Palghar in Maharashtra.

The preliminary reports suggest that these three had come from Kandivali and were on their way to Gujarat's Surat. All the three were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

"About 110 villagers were brought to police stations for questioning," said Collector Kailash Shinde on Friday.

He also said that in a clip that has surfaced from the crime scene, the villagers were seen carrying stones, sticks and axes in their hands and some of them were seen breaking the glass shield of a car. The villagers also attacked the police personnel when they tried to stop them and some of the personnel sustained injuries in the incident, Shinde said.

An investigation into the case is underway.