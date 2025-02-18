3 Cops In Telangana Caught Taking Bribe Red-Handed To Soften Rape Case Charges

Three police officials—an inspector and two police constables—in Narayanpet district of Telangana were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The policemen allegedly accepted the bribe from the complainant in exchange for an official favour—reducing the severity of the charges while filing a charge sheet against him in a rape case registered at Makthal police station, according to a release from the ACB.

The bribe amount was recovered from one of the constables, the ACB said. The accused officials had improperly and dishonestly performed their duties to obtain an undue advantage, the ACB added. The case is under investigation. Meanwhile, in another incident, a Forest Range Officer and a Forest Beat Officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem district were caught by ACB officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe from the complainant.

They had accepted the bribe in exchange for permitting the transportation of gravel for road construction, according to a release. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused, the release added. Further investigation is underway.