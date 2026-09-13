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3 days, 15 bilateral meetings: PM Modi’s diplomatic sprint at BRICS Summit 2026

Alongside the formal BRICS sessions, Modi also held several pull-aside meetings with world leaders and heads of international institutions attending the summit and the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
3 days, 15 bilateral meetings: PM Modi’s diplomatic sprint at BRICS Summit 2026
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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