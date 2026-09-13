/3 days, 15 bilateral meetings: PM Modi’s diplomatic sprint at BRICS Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 15 bilateral meetings with visiting heads of state and government over three days as the 18th BRICS Summit concluded at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, underlining the intense diplomatic engagement surrounding India’s hosting of the summit. Alongside the formal BRICS sessions, Modi also held several pull-aside meetings with world leaders and heads of international institutions attending the summit and the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue.