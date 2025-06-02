3 Dead, 6 Missing As Landslide In Sikkim Hits Army Camp, Other Areas

At least three people died and six are missing after a massive landslide that was triggered by heavy rainfall struck an Army Camp in Chaten, North Sikkim, at around 7 pm on Sunday. In a post on X, the official account of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps informed that four personnel with minor injuries have been rescued.

The post of Trishakti Corps said, "A massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains, struck an Army camp at approx 7 PM on 01 June." Authorities have recovered three bodies, including those of combatants, after the landslide struck the Chatten area, ANI reported, citing an official release of the army.

"Four personnel with minor injuries have been rescued. Mortal remains of Hav Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur and Porter Abhishek Lakhada recovered," it added.

Furthermore, the rescue operations for six missing people are on.

The massive landslide also caused significant damage to nearby habitats, and more people are feared missing. Meanwhile, stranded tourists in Lachung in Sikkim are being actively evacuated through a coordinated effort involving the forest personnel, police, residents, and the Lachung Hotel Association.

On Sunday, Mangan district Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia said that over a thousand tourists were stranded in Lachen and Lachung in Mangan District due to the rains, inducing landslides, bridge collapse, and damage, along with a high rise of the River Teesta.

According to ANI, he said, “Our teams are working to locate them. The vehicle was visible two days prior, but now with the rising river level, the vehicle cannot be located... We could locate a few mobile phones and identity cards, which we kept in the police station, but no trace of the missing individuals. Something like a dead body was visible. The body is at such a location in the cliff that we could not see it either through the u or by crossing the river with a lifeboat.”

Landslide In Other Areas

A downpour in the northeast region, including the states of Sikkim, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam, is causing floods and landslides.

According to Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, at least five people have died due to landslides in Assam, and he informed that an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakh would be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in this disaster.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured of every possible help to the flood-affected areas in the northeast, and also spoke with the Chief Ministers of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and the Governor of Manipur.

According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in flood waters in Sribhumi district, while a child lost his life after drowning in flood waters in Cachar district.

IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 30 stated that as the depression over Bangladesh is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to continue in various regions.

For the next few days, IMD has forecast that rains are likely to occur in most regions of the northeast until June 5. Thunderstorm and lightning warnings over isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura have been issued by the IMD till June 4, with heavy rainfall also expected over Arunachal, Assam, and Meghalaya.

(with ANI inputs)